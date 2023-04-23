Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 6,651 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,734,103,000 after acquiring an additional 792,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,576,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,522,000 after purchasing an additional 557,311 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,070,000 after buying an additional 1,507,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,741,000 after buying an additional 721,901 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,559,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,585,000 after buying an additional 258,958 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $27.48 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on FITB shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

