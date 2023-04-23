Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 77,751 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,143 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,751 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 44.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regions Financial Trading Down 2.8 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on RF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Stories

