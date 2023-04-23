Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 108,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $54.51.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

