Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,866 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1,724.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $23.89.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

