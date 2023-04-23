Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 12,906 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 414,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,798,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,351,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 14.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 836,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 106,704 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

DNP opened at $10.56 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

