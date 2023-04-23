Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,928 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $145.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.64 and a 200 day moving average of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.08 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $205.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,650.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,346 shares of company stock valued at $36,985,490 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.36.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

