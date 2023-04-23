Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 6,866 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 201,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,088,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUV opened at $73.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.54. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.30. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $84.81.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.