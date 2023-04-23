Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 7,240 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 22,649 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 108,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $22.34 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $23.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

