Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 7,727 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1,602.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2,187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIV stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $21.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $625.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

