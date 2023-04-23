Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 181,078 iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 181,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBDU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 17,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 48,185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDU opened at $22.78 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

