Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FE opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average of $39.94.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FE shares. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.89.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.