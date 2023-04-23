Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,166 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHYD. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,569,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 112,666 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 132,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 53,669 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHYD stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

