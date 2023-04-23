Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,996 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $135.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.41. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.24 and a 1-year high of $160.21. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

