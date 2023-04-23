Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 41.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,525 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS KNG opened at $51.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.24.

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

