Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,676 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

IUSV stock opened at $74.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.83. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $78.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

