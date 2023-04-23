Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Get Rating) by 146.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,104 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BJAN. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $3,605,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 180,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BJAN opened at $35.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.90.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.