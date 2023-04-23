Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,957,433,000 after buying an additional 77,380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,910,000 after buying an additional 56,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,526,000 after buying an additional 64,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $842.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

REGN stock opened at $800.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $784.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $753.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $23.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $795,359.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,986 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,592 over the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.