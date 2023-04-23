Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.94 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,696 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Shopify by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Shopify by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 66,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.87. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.