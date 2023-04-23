Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainsail Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $844,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $7,994,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. New Street Research increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 107,000 shares of company stock worth $6,444,990 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $61.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.06. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $75.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Stories

