Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.19 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 135.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 65.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 244,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,282,000 after purchasing an additional 96,712 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 78.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,740,000 after purchasing an additional 86,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $9,056,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $225.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.36.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total transaction of $18,396,571.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,748,153 shares in the company, valued at $523,495,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $18,274,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,599,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,114,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total value of $18,396,571.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,748,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,495,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,688 shares of company stock valued at $69,427,664. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.