Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of SCHR opened at $50.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $52.62.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

