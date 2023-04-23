Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.26 Million Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,892 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 912.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 100,235 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after buying an additional 175,770 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRA. Truist Financial raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James cut Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Insider Activity

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

See Also

