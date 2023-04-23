Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAMR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

LAMR stock opened at $103.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.68. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 115.74%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading

