Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE FMC opened at $123.22 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $136.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.27 and a 200-day moving average of $124.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FMC from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.38.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

