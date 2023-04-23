Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.58 Million Stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 198,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,271,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 2,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 499,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 475,979 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,825,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on LAND shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of LAND opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $586.36 million, a P/E ratio of -38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.90%.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

