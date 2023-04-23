Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.46.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

COF opened at $96.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.94. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $139.50.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.