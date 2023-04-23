Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,339,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,075,700,000 after acquiring an additional 110,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,035,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $410,120,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 12.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 877,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $176,859,000 after acquiring an additional 98,363 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 803,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,553,000 after acquiring an additional 437,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $108,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.08.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $269.21 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $335.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.71%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

