Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,403 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,378 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 21,740 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 584,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,010,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.19.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Insider Activity

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

