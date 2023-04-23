Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $40.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09.

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

