Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 54,917 Shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) by 1,380.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,917 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 502.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,468,000 after buying an additional 29,181 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $934,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PYZ stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.31. The stock has a market cap of $157.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.