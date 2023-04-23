Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 63,076 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,076 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 394.8% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 84,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 67,178 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 647.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 63,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,752,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

BATS:PDEC opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $733.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average of $30.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

