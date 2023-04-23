Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 642 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth $421,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after acquiring an additional 654,681 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 5,251.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 469,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,677,000 after acquiring an additional 460,485 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,766,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,742,000 after acquiring an additional 269,890 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $491.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $501.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.78. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $410.87 and a one year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

