Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 83,510 Shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHC – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,510 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 181,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

BATS:IBHC opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.50.

About iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023.

