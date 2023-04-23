Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 337,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth about $334,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 266.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 40,236 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 178,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 27,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.92. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 81.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

