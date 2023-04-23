Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 361,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ET opened at $12.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

