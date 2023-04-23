Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,697,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $227,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,378.2% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 4,064,396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,480,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,554 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 265.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,391,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,462 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $140.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $411.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

