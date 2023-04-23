Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,747 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 67.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 14.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 2.8% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 35,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 52,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

DFEB stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (DFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

