Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 13,028 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,028 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $64.09 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $74.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.80.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 110.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.