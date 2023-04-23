Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,309 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.
STERIS Trading Up 0.9 %
STE opened at $187.07 on Friday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $245.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -645.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.37.
STERIS Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -648.28%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on STE. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STERIS (STE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.