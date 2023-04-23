Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 15,066 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,066 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 49,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 168,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 39,501 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLQD stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $49.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

