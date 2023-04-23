Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 15,781 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,781 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 57,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth $535,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.49. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

