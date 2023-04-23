Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 16,238 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,238 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $495.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $482.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $515.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

