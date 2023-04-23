Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 27,664 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,664 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.86.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock opened at $302.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

