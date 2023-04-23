Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,456 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 84.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $152.74.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 428.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. BMO Capital Markets lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

