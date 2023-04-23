Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 59,694 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,694 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,521.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 782,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after buying an additional 733,968 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 2,252,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,770,000 after acquiring an additional 695,000 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,580,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,738,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,945,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,924,000 after purchasing an additional 338,110 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HYG opened at $74.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.41. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.40 and a 12-month high of $80.19.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.