Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,369 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $786,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.53.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $106.32 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.42.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

