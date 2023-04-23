Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 698 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $234.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.80 and a 200-day moving average of $220.77. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.93 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($1.07). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $242.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $244.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.17.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

