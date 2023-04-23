Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 9,512 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,436,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,512 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,917,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 119,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 130,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 249,357 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 331,990 shares during the period. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, Chairman Douglas D. Wheat sold 143,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $489,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 210,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, Director Julie Silcock sold 66,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $231,712.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,421.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas D. Wheat sold 143,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $489,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 210,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,364.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $121.76 million during the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag trade. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

