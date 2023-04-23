Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $4.28 Million Position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of CDL opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.06. The company has a market cap of $387.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $64.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

