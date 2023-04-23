Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 331,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Taylor Devices worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Devices by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Devices Trading Down 3.0 %

Taylor Devices stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Taylor Devices

Separately, StockNews.com cut Taylor Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing and arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

